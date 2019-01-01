What Happened on March 18
Important Events
- 1123 1st Latern Council (9th ecumenical council) opens in Rome, agreements of the Concordat of Worms ratified
- 1314 Jacques de Molay, the 23rd and the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar, is burned at the stake by King Philip IV of France
- 1325 According to legend, Tenochtitlan is founded on this date on an island in what was then Lake Texcoco in the Valley of Mexico
- 1900 Japan uses its influence over Korea to deny Russia's efforts to obtain a naval station at Korean Port of Masampo, the lead up to the Russo-Japanese war
- 1922 British magistrates in India sentence Mahatma Gandhi to 6 years imprisonment for disobedience
- 1940 Benito Mussolini and Italy join Hitler in Germany's war against France & Britain
- 1965 Cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space
March 18 in Film & TV
- 1985 Capital Cities Communications Inc acquires ABC for $3.5 billion, first transfer of ownership of a TV network
March 18 in Music
- 1902 Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso becomes 1st well-known performer to make a record
March 18 in Sport
- 1942 2 black players, Jackie Robinson & Nate Moreland, request a tryout with the Chicago White Sox, they are allowed to work out
Did You Know?
Largest art robbery in US history: 13 works of art worth over $500 million are stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston
On March 18, 1990
Famous Birthdays
- Grover Cleveland
(1837 - 1908)
- Rudolf Diesel
(1858 - 1913)
- Neville Chamberlain
(1869 - 1940)
- Cluny MacPherson
(1879 - 1966)
- F. W. de Klerk
(1932)
- Queen Latifah
49 Years Old
Would You Believe?
Six farm labourers from Tolpuddle, Dorset, England are sentenced to be transported to Australia for forming a trade union
On March 18, 1834
Famous Weddings
- 1869 US Abolitionist Harriet Tubman marries civil war veteran Nelson Davis in Auburn NY
- 1991 Apple computer head Steve Jobs weds Laurene Powell
- 1993 Eddie Murphy marries Nicole Mitchell in NYC
Famous Divorces
- 2012 "Twilight" actor Peter Facinelli (38) divorces "Beverly Hills 90210" actress Jennie Garth (39) due to irreconcilable differences after 11 years of marriage
March in History
Snakes Alive! It's St Patrick's DayToday is St Patrick’s Day – an event celebrated not just in Ireland but across the world, particularly in the United States with its large Irish communities.
March 17, 1776
The First People To Hop On A BusIt was an idea probably two centuries years ahead of its time, but public buses first took to the streets of Paris on this day in history.
March 18, 1662
Dr Livingstone, I Presume?Explorer David Livingstone, born on this day, spawned one of the most famous encounters when he was found in Africa by journalist Henry Stanley.
March 19, 1813
A First Lady Goes ShopliftingWhile former Panama military dictator Manuel Noriega was awaiting his fate on racketeering charges, his wife Felicidad was having her own run-in with the law.
March 20, 1992