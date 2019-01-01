What Happened on March 18

Important Events

  • 1123 1st Latern Council (9th ecumenical council) opens in Rome, agreements of the Concordat of Worms ratified
  • 1314 Jacques de Molay, the 23rd and the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar, is burned at the stake by King Philip IV of France
  • 1325 According to legend, Tenochtitlan is founded on this date on an island in what was then Lake Texcoco in the Valley of Mexico
  • 1900 Japan uses its influence over Korea to deny Russia's efforts to obtain a naval station at Korean Port of Masampo, the lead up to the Russo-Japanese war
  • 1922 British magistrates in India sentence Mahatma Gandhi to 6 years imprisonment for disobedience
  • 1940 Benito Mussolini and Italy join Hitler in Germany's war against France & Britain
  • 1965 Cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space
More Historical Events

March 18 in Film & TV

  • 1985 Capital Cities Communications Inc acquires ABC for $3.5 billion, first transfer of ownership of a TV network

March 18 in Music

  • 1902 Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso becomes 1st well-known performer to make a record

March 18 in Sport

  • 1942 2 black players, Jackie Robinson & Nate Moreland, request a tryout with the Chicago White Sox, they are allowed to work out

Did You Know?

Largest art robbery in US history: 13 works of art worth over $500 million are stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston

On March 18, 1990

Famous Birthdays

More Famous Birthdays

Would You Believe?

Six farm labourers from Tolpuddle, Dorset, England are sentenced to be transported to Australia for forming a trade union

On March 18, 1834

Famous Weddings

Famous Divorces

  • 2012 "Twilight" actor Peter Facinelli (38) divorces "Beverly Hills 90210" actress Jennie Garth (39) due to irreconcilable differences after 11 years of marriage
More Weddings & Divorces

Famous Deaths

More Famous Deaths

March in History