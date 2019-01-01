What Happened on March 6

Important Events

  • 1479 Treaty of Alcaçovas: Portugal gives the Canary Islands to Castile in exchange for claims in West Africa
  • 1836 Battle of the Alamo: After 13 days of fighting 1,500-3,000 Mexican soldiers overwhelm the Texan defenders, killing 182-257 Texans including William Travis, Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett
  • 1857 Dred Scott Decision: US Supreme Court rules Africans cannot be US citizens
  • 1869 Dmitri Mendeleev presents the first periodic table of the elements to the Russian Chemical Society
  • 1899 "Aspirin" (acetylsalicylic acid) patented by Felix Hoffmann at German company Bayer
  • 1964 Boxing legend Cassius Clay joins the Nation of Islam and changes his name to "Muhammad Ali", calling his former title a "slave name"

World's oldest message in a bottle found in Western Australia, thrown from German ship Paula 132 years ago (12 June 1886)

On March 6, 2018

Police in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, issue an edict requiring Women to wear skirts at least 4 inches below the knee

On March 6, 1921

