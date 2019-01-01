What Happened on March 6
Important Events
- 1479 Treaty of Alcaçovas: Portugal gives the Canary Islands to Castile in exchange for claims in West Africa
- 1836 Battle of the Alamo: After 13 days of fighting 1,500-3,000 Mexican soldiers overwhelm the Texan defenders, killing 182-257 Texans including William Travis, Jim Bowie and Davy Crockett
- 1857 Dred Scott Decision: US Supreme Court rules Africans cannot be US citizens
- 1869 Dmitri Mendeleev presents the first periodic table of the elements to the Russian Chemical Society
- 1899 "Aspirin" (acetylsalicylic acid) patented by Felix Hoffmann at German company Bayer
March 6 in Film & TV
- 1981 Walter Cronkite signs off as anchorman of "CBS Evening News"
March 6 in Music
- 1853 Giuseppe Verdi's Opera "La Traviata" premieres in Venice
March 6 in Sport
- 1964 Boxing legend Cassius Clay joins the Nation of Islam and changes his name to "Muhammad Ali", calling his former title a "slave name"
Did You Know?
Famous Birthdays
- Michelangelo
(1475 - 1564)
- Casimir Pulaski
(1747 - 1779)
- Molla Mallory
(1884 - 1959)
- Lou Costello
(1906 - 1959)
- David Gilmour
73 Years Old
- Shaquille O'Neal
46 Years Old
Would You Believe?
Police in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, issue an edict requiring Women to wear skirts at least 4 inches below the knee
On March 6, 1921
Famous Weddings
- 1898 Poet Paul Laurence Dunbar (25) weds political activist Alice Dunbar (22) in New York
- 1928 Industrialist Oskar Schindler (19) weds Emilie Schindler (20) in Svitavy, Czech Republic
Famous Divorces
- 1964 Actress Elizabeth Taylor's 4th divorce from entertainer Eddie Fisher
