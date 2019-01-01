Historical Events on March 7

Event of Interest
161 Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius dies and is succeeded by co-Emperors Marcus Aurelius and Lucius Verus, an unprecedented political arrangement in the Roman Empire
321 Roman Emperor Constantine I decrees that the dies Solis Invicti (sun-day) is the day of rest in the Empire
1785 James Hutton, geologist, presents his full theory of uniformitarianism at a meeting of the Royal Society of Edinburgh
- 1824 Meyerbeers opera "Il Crociati in Egitto" premieres in Venice
- 1827 Shrigley Abduction: Ellen Turner, a wealthy heiress in Cheshire, England, is abducted by Edward Gibbon Wakefield, a future politician in colonial New Zealand.
- 1835 HMS Beagle returns from Concepcion to Valparaiso
- 1843 1st Catholic governor in US, Edward Kavanagh of Maine, takes office
- 1847 US General Scott occupies Vera Cruz Mexico
- 1848 In Hawaii, Great Mahele (division of lands) signed
- 1851 Poll tax levied on Russo-Polish Jews entering Austrian Galicia ends
- 1852 Dutch telegraph traffic regulated by law
- 1854 Charles Miller patents 1st US sewing machine to stitch buttonholes
- 1855 17th Grand National: John Hanlon wins aboard Irish horse Wanderer at 25/1
- 1857 Baseball decides 9 innings constitutes an official game, not 9 runs
- 1860 22nd Grand National: Tommy Pickernell wins aboard Irish horse Anatis at 5/1
- 1862 Battle of Elkhorn Tavern, Day 2, Generals Ben McCulloch & James McIntosh killed
- 1865 -10] Battles round Kinston NC
- 1866 28th Grand National: 1852 winner Alec Goodman wins his second GN aboard Irish 40/1 outsider Salamander
- 1870 Cincinnati Red Stockings, 1st pro BB team, begin 8-mo tour of Midwest & East
- 1872 -8°F (-22°C ) in Boston, MA
1876 Alexander Graham Bell receives a patent for the telephone in the US
- 1876 Battle at Gura: Ethiopian emperor Yohannes beats Egyptians
- 1881 Southern University opens in New Orleans
- 1887 North Carolina State University is founded by the North Carolina General Assembly.
- 1896 Gilbert & Sullivan's last operette "Grand Duke" premieres in London
- 1900 Battle at Poplar Grove South Africa, President Kruger flees
- 1902 Boers beat British troops at Tweebosch, Transvaal
- 1906 Finnish Senate accepts universal suffrage, except for poor
- 1908 Cincinnati Mayor Mark Breith stands before city council and announces that, "women are not physically fit to operate automobiles"
- 1911 US sent 20,000 troops to Mexican border
- 1911 Willis Farnsworth of Petaluma, California, patents coin-operated locker
- 1918 World War I: Finland forms an alliance with Germany
- 1925 American Negro Congress organizes
- 1926 1st transatlantic telephone call (London-NY)
- 1927 Earthquake measuring 8 on Richter scale strikes Tango, Japan
- 1930 Georgetown High of Chicago defeats Homer 1-0 in basketball
- 1932 Riots at Ford factory in Dearborn Michigan, 4 killed
- 1933 Game of "Monopoly" invented
- 1935 Saar incorporated into Germany
- 1935 Sir Malcolm Campbell sets world land speed record speed of 276.71 mph driving his famous Blue Bird car; last record set at Daytona Beach, Florida
- 1944 Japans begins offensive in Burma
- 1945 Attack on car of Netherlands SS Police Chief Hans Rauter by Dutch resistance, Rauter injured
- 1945 Cologne taken by allied armies
- 1945 US 9th Armoured Division attacks Remagen Germany, crosses Rhine
- 1945 Yugoslavia government of Tito forms
- 1946 "Three to Make Ready" opens at Adelphi Theater NYC for 323 performances
- 1946 Max Frisch' "Santa Cruz" premieres in Zurich
- 1947 The Kuomintang and Communist Party of China resume full-fledged Civil War.
- 1948 The Dodecanese islands officially become part of Greece again, ending Italian rule.
- 1950 Ice Pairs Championship at London won by K Kennedy & P Kennedy (USA)
- 1950 Ladies' Figure Skating Championship in London won by Alena Vrzanova CZE
- 1950 Men's Figure Skating Championship in London won by Richard Button (USA)
1951 Ezzard Charles beats Jersey Joe Walcott in 15 for 2nd time to win National Boxing Association world heavyweight title
- 1955 Baseball Commissioner Ford Frick says he favors legalization of spitter
- 1958 Chicago Cardinals announce they will play their 1958 opener in Buffalo
- 1959 "Bells Are Ringing" closes at Shubert Theater NYC after 925 performances
- 1959 1st aviator to fly a million miles (1.61 M km) in a jet (MC Garlow)
- 1959 West Indies all out 76 v Pakistan at Dacca, Fazal Mahmood 6-34
- 1959 6th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: NC State beats North Carolina, 80-56
- 1960 Dutch Builders strike for CLA
- 1962 Beatles made their broadcasting debut on BBC radio
- 1962 Launch of OSO 1, 1st astronomy satellite (solar flare data)
1963 John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman recorded their self-titled album "John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman" at Van Gelder Studio, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
- 1964 11th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: Duke beats Wake Forest, 80-59
- 1965 Alabama state troopers and 600 black protestors clash in Selma during "Bloody Sunday", protesters beaten and hospitalized
- 1965 Bruce Taylor takes 5-86 in debut innings for NZ after ton
- 1965 Christian-democrats win parliament in Chile
- 1966 "Wait A Minim!" opens at John Golden Theater NYC for 457 performances
- 1966 US performs nuclear test at Nevada Test Site
- 1967 Clark Gesner's musical "You're a Good Man" premieres in NYC
- 1967 Teamster president Jimmy Hoffa begins 8-year jail sentence for defrauding the union & jury tampering (commuted Dec 23, 1971)
- 1968 The BBC broadcasts the news for the first time in color on television.
- 1969 USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR
- 1970 Ice Dance Championship at Ljubljana won by Pakhomova & Gorshkov (URS)
- 1970 Ice Pairs Championship at Ljubljana won by Rodnina & Ulanov (URS)
- 1970 Ladies' Figure Skating Champ in Ljubljana won by Gabriele Seyfert (GDR)
- 1970 Men's Figure Skating Championship in Ljubljana won by Tim Wood (USA)
- 1970 WXOW TV channel 19 in La Crosse, WI (ABC) begins broadcasting
- 1970 17th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: NC State beats South Carolina, 42-39 (2 OT)
- 1971 Egypt refuses to renew the Suez cease fire
- 1972 “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” single written by Ewan MacColl, released by Roberta Flack (Billboard Song of the Year 1972)
- 1973 Comet (Lubos) Kohoutek discovered at Hamburg Observatory
- 1974 "USS Monitor", Union Ship sunk in 1862 during US Civil War, restored at Cape Hatteras
- 1974 1st general strike in Ethiopia
- 1975 US Senate revises filibuster rule, allows 60 senators to limit debate
- 1975 US performs nuclear test at Nevada Test Site
- 1975 "Mirror", Russian film directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, starring Margarita Terekhova and Ignat Daniltsev, is released
- 1976 Morocco & Mauretania break diplomatic relations with Algeria
- 1977 Ali Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party wins elections
- 1978 Belgian baron Charles Bracht kidnapped
- 1978 Canuck's Ron Sedlbauer fails on 5th penalty shot against Islanders
- 1978 Dutch 2nd Chamber votes against neutron bomb
- 1979 Baseball exhibition season opens with semi-pro & amateur umpires
- 1979 Warren Giles & Hack Wilson selected to baseball Hall of Fame
1979 5th People's Choice Awards: Burt Reynolds & Olivia Newton-John win (Motion Picture) and Alan Alda, Mary Tyler Moore & Carol Burnett win (TV)
- 1981 Michael Stewart's musical "Bring Back Birdie" closes at Martin Beck Theater, NYC, after 4 performances
- 1981 1st homicide at Disneyland, 18 year old is stabbed to death
- 1981 28th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: North Carolina beats Maryland, 61-60
- 1981 22nd SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Ole Miss beats Georgia, 66-62
- 1982 Jarmilla Kratochvilova run world record 400 m indoor (49.59 sec)
- 1982 NCAA Tournament Selection televised live for 1st time
- 1982 29th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: North Carolina beats Virginia, 47-45
- 1983 TNN (The Nashville Network) begins on Cable TV
- 1984 The United States attacks San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua.
- 1985 IBM-PC DOS Version 3.1 (update) released
- 1986 South-Africa emergency crisis in Brabant & Limburg ends
- 1987 Gavaskar becomes 1st cricket batsman to score 10,000 Test runs
1987 Mike Tyson beats James 'Bonecrusher' Smith in 12 for WBA heavyweight boxing title
- 1988 Jim Abbott, 1-handed pitcher, wins 58th James E Sullivan Award
- 1988 Colombia becomes a member of the Berne Convention copyright treaty
- 1989 Iran drops diplomatic relations with Britain over Salman Rushdie's book "Satanic Verses"
- 1989 Partial eclipse of the Sun (Hawaii, NW North America, Greenland)
1989 Dino Ciccarelli is traded by the Minnesota North Stars to the Washington Capitals
- 1990 3 passengers killed & 162 injured as subway train derails (Philadelphia)
- 1990 Wayne Huizenga buys ½ of Joe Robbie Stadium and 15% of Dolphins for $30m
- 1991 Iraq continues to explode oil fields in Kuwait
- 1992 Nicole Stevenson swims world record 200m backstroke (2:06.78)
- 1993 Diff'rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges arrested for stabbing a tenant
- 1994 8th American Comedy Award: Carrot Top
- 1994 Charles Taylor resigns as President of Liberia
- 1994 David Platt appointed captain of English football team
- 1994 US Navy issues 1st permanent order assigning women on combat ship
1994 ANC chief Nelson Mandela rejects demand by white right-wingers for separate homeland in South Africa
- 1994 The United States Supreme Court rules in Campbell v. Acuff-Rose Music, Inc.that parodies of an original work are generally covered by the doctrine of fair use.
- 1995 US dollar worth record 1.5330 Dutch guilders
- 1995 NY becomes 38th state to have the death penalty
- 1996 1st surface photos of Pluto (photographed by Hubble Space Telescope)
- 1996 British Steel in Workington wins Lithuanian multi-million pound order
- 1996 The first democratically elected Palestinian parliament formed
- 1997 Athens, Buenos Aires, Cape Town, Rome & Stockholm are finalists for 2004 Olympics site
- 1997 5 sue Japanese PM Ryutaro Hashimoto, because his smoking has violated the country's constitution guaranteeing a wholesome life
- 1998 19th Big East Men's Basketball Tournament: Connecticut beats Syracuse, 69-64
- 1999 46th ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: #1 Duke beats #15 North Carolina, 96-73
- 1999 40th SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Kentucky beats Arkansas, 76-63
- 2004 New Democracy wins the national elections in Greece.
- 2005 Mass protest outside the National Assembly of Kuwait building for women's voting rights in Kuwait.
- 2007 British House of Commons votes to make the upper chamber, the House of Lords, 100% elected
- 2011 "Crazy Girl" single released by Eli Young Band (ACM Awards Song of the Year 2012, Billboard Song of the Year 2011)
- 2013 Hilary Mantel is awarded the 2013 David Cohen Prize for literature
- 2013 UN Security Council approves further North Korean sanctions for its nuclear testing
- 2015 54 people are killed & 143 are wounded by 5 Boko Haram suicide bombings in Maiduguri city, Nigeria
2016 Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova reveals failed drug test for meldonium at Australian Open in January, subsequently suspended for 15 months
- 2017 Malta's famous landmark the Azure Window collaspes into the sea after a storm
- 2017 19 girls killed in a fire at a government-run care center in San José Pinula, Guatemala
